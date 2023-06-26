 Roadies 19: Rhea Chakraborty REVEALS What She Faced After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death
Roadies 19: Rhea Chakraborty REVEALS What She Faced After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

In a recent episode, Rhea sympathised Shully Nadar, one athlete contestant who talked about colourism.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently appearing in Roadies 19 as one of the gang leaders, opened up about people labelling her after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Talking about her struggle in the past during an episode of Roadies 19 - Karm Ya Kaand. 

She made her comeback with this show after a brief hiatus. In a recent episode, Rhea sympathised Shully Nadar, one athlete contestant who talked about colourism. She also revealed how she had to deal with one of the toughest phases of her life.

HERE’S WHAT SHE SAID

Rhea stated that people said a lot about her, but she never accepted those tags as she can’t keep thinking what people say about her.

The actress expresses strict no to people dictating her life and added, “Many people will say many stuffs. I have been labelled with several names, and many things have been said about me.But, will I take them? Kya main inke kaaran apni life me rukungi? Bilkul nahi…Let them go! Kaun Hain Woh?“

HER MOTIVATING WORDS TO SHULLY

When the cobtestant opened up about her abusive relationship and things she had to face because of her dark skin colour, gang leaders went teary eyed hearing her story.

At that time, Rhea inspired her saying, “Nothing is wrong with your colour, you are really strong and beautiful. You deserve better things in life and jo bhi aapke saath hua woh unki galti hai, aapki nahi.”

Talking about her professional front, the actress last appeared in Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Chehre’ in 2021. After Sushant Singh’s Death in 2020, she was arrested in a drug case and stayed in jail for 28 days. Roadies 19 is her first project after the arrest and release.

