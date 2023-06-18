Roadies 19: Prince Narula Or Gautam Gulati - Who Should Leave The Show?

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023
Gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula engage in a fiery spat on the upcoming episode of 'Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand'.
The argument arises due to an intense bidding war for contestant Vashu Jain, who impresses the judges with his callisthenics and physical strength.
Sonu Sood intervenes to mediate the dispute and bring clarity to the situation.
Gautam openly declares that he is willing to leave the show, while Prince expresses his love for the show and states he will not leave.
In a heated moment, Gautam removes his jacket and throws it on the floor, labeling Prince as "Bekaar Banda" (useless person).
Sonu Sood emphasizes the importance of responsibility and effort from the gang leaders, specifically in addressing Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati.
Gautam firmly asserts that if anyone gets personal with him, he will leave the show on the spot, showcasing his courage and determination
Prince or Gautam -Who do you think should leave Roadies 19?
