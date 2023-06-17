10 Years Of BTS: Top Ten Songs ARMY Can Play & Celebrate

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
BTS, the globally renowned K-pop group, has completed a decade of incredible music and achievements.
Ranking their songs is challenging, as each song holds a unique appeal for different people. However, here are ten remarkable songs by BTS that have captivated fans worldwide.
Butter: This summer smash hit became BTS' second solo No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. The rap section by RM acknowledges the dedicated fanbase, ARMY.
Dynamite: Marking their first English-language track, this disco-pop sensation topped the Hot 100 chart and received a Grammy nomination. It was one of the most streamed songs of 2020.
I Need U: A significant turning point in BTS' career, this emotional song showcased their maturity and darker side. It secured their first music show win and initiated their iconic HYYH era.
Blood, Sweat & Tears: Inspired by Hermann Hesse's novel "Demian," this art-pop masterpiece featured mesmerizing visuals and choreography. It also marked their debut on the Billboard 200 chart.
Fire: Known for its explosive energy and catchy chorus, this EDM anthem became one of BTS' most viewed music videos on YouTube. It conveyed a rebellious message that resonated with fans.
Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey): This collaboration with American singer Halsey was a vibrant and joyful celebration of love. It became their second song to enter the Hot 100 chart and broke music video records.
Fake Love: Infused with rock elements, this powerful track expressed BTS' struggles with self-love and identity. It was their first performance at the Billboard Music Awards and a top 10 hit on the Hot 100 chart.
Spring Day: A poignant ballad paying tribute to the victims of the Sewol ferry disaster, offering hope and solace to those grieving. It achieved long-term success on the Gaon chart and won Song of the Year at the Melon Music Awards.
Black Swan: Combining orchestral and hip-hop elements, this introspective track delved into BTS' fears of losing their passion for music and art. The accompanying contemporary dance performance and self-directed art film added to its impact.
Life Goes On: As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this acoustic pop song served as a reminder that life continues despite hardships. It became their third No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart and demonstrated their Korean-language prowess.
As BTS celebrates a decade of music, these ten songs exemplify the group's versatility, artistry, and ability to touch the hearts of millions around the world.
Thanks For Reading!