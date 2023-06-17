BTS Members' Preferences: Real Names vs Stage Names

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
BTS members have both real names and stage names, and fans often wonder which names they personally prefer.
Photos from Pinterest & Twitter
During a Q&A session, BTS had addressed this question and shared their preferences.
Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and V use stage names, while Jimin and Jungkook use their real names as their stage names.
V expressed his fondness for combining his names and suggested options like "Vhyung," "Kim V," and "V Taehyung."
Suga mentioned that he no longer feels a distinction between his stage name and his real name. His members often call him Suga or Suga hyung. Jungkook recently started calling him Yoongi.
J-Hope is rarely called by his real name. Instead, he is known by nicknames such as Hobi and Hobah. Jungkook affectionately refers to him as Hoseokie hyung.
At a press conference for their song "Butter," J-Hope revealed that Jungkook has another cute nickname for him: Bbaa!
