BTS Members' Preferences: Real Names vs Stage Names

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023

BTS members have both real names and stage names, and fans often wonder which names they personally prefer.

Photos from Pinterest & Twitter

During a Q&A session, BTS had addressed this question and shared their preferences.

Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and V use stage names, while Jimin and Jungkook use their real names as their stage names.

V expressed his fondness for combining his names and suggested options like "Vhyung," "Kim V," and "V Taehyung."

Suga mentioned that he no longer feels a distinction between his stage name and his real name. His members often call him Suga or Suga hyung. Jungkook recently started calling him Yoongi.

J-Hope is rarely called by his real name. Instead, he is known by nicknames such as Hobi and Hobah. Jungkook affectionately refers to him as Hoseokie hyung.

At a press conference for their song "Butter," J-Hope revealed that Jungkook has another cute nickname for him: Bbaa!

