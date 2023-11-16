Ankita Lokhande Misses Her Period, Undergoes Pregnancy Test Inside Bigg Boss 17 House: 'I Am Confused'

Actress Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain have been making waves inside the Bigg Boss 17 house ever since they stepped in together. And in the recent episode, the Pavitra Rishta sent her fans into a tizzy after she revealed to her husband that she had missed her period, and might be pregnant.

Yes, you read that right! During the episode which aired on Wednesday, Ankita was seen telling Vicky that she has been going through a lot of mood swings of late.

It all began after the two got into an argument with Ankita complaining that she has to fight all the time for Vicky's attention inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Ankita takes pregnancy test

During the argument, Ankita was seen explaining to Vicky that she is mentally tired inside the house, and that she has also been feeling low and sick.

"I feel I am sick. I have this feeling that I am not well. I am not getting my periods too. I just want to go home," she told Vicky.

Vicky responded saying that he thought she was already menstruating, and to that, Ankita replied, "No, I got my blood tests done yesterday. I underwent blood tests for pregnancy, to check if I am pregnant or not."

"Today, they did my urine test. My emotions all going up and down, they are all over the place. I am going through something which I cannot explain. I am confused and I am not blaming you for it," she went on to say.

Ankita, Vicky's constant fights

Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky's constant arguments and fights have become one of the talking points of Bigg Boss 17. The two have been schooled multiple times not just by Bigg Boss and the housemates, but by host Salman Khan as well.

Not just that, but recently, Salman was also seen calling Vicky "toxic" and not supporting his wife.

In one of the recent episodes, Ankita was also seen kicking Vicky and asking him to "forget" they were married.

