 Ankita Lokhande Misses Her Period, Undergoes Pregnancy Test Inside Bigg Boss 17 House: 'I Am Confused'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnkita Lokhande Misses Her Period, Undergoes Pregnancy Test Inside Bigg Boss 17 House: 'I Am Confused'

Ankita Lokhande Misses Her Period, Undergoes Pregnancy Test Inside Bigg Boss 17 House: 'I Am Confused'

During the episode which aired on Wednesday, Ankita Lokhande was seen telling Vicky Jain that she has been going through a lot of mood swings of late.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
article-image

Actress Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain have been making waves inside the Bigg Boss 17 house ever since they stepped in together. And in the recent episode, the Pavitra Rishta sent her fans into a tizzy after she revealed to her husband that she had missed her period, and might be pregnant.

Yes, you read that right! During the episode which aired on Wednesday, Ankita was seen telling Vicky that she has been going through a lot of mood swings of late.

It all began after the two got into an argument with Ankita complaining that she has to fight all the time for Vicky's attention inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Aryaa Get NOMINATED
article-image

Ankita takes pregnancy test

During the argument, Ankita was seen explaining to Vicky that she is mentally tired inside the house, and that she has also been feeling low and sick.

"I feel I am sick. I have this feeling that I am not well. I am not getting my periods too. I just want to go home," she told Vicky.

Vicky responded saying that he thought she was already menstruating, and to that, Ankita replied, "No, I got my blood tests done yesterday. I underwent blood tests for pregnancy, to check if I am pregnant or not."

"Today, they did my urine test. My emotions all going up and down, they are all over the place. I am going through something which I cannot explain. I am confused and I am not blaming you for it," she went on to say.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Tells Vicky Jain 'I Will Kick You' As He Shifts To Dimaag Ka Room With...
article-image

Ankita, Vicky's constant fights

Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky's constant arguments and fights have become one of the talking points of Bigg Boss 17. The two have been schooled multiple times not just by Bigg Boss and the housemates, but by host Salman Khan as well.

Not just that, but recently, Salman was also seen calling Vicky "toxic" and not supporting his wife.

In one of the recent episodes, Ankita was also seen kicking Vicky and asking him to "forget" they were married.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Vicky Jain For Belittling Ankita Lokhande, Actress Says 'I'm...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Star Opposite Ranveer Singh In Don 3?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Star Opposite Ranveer Singh In Don 3?

Ankita Lokhande Misses Her Period, Undergoes Pregnancy Test Inside Bigg Boss 17 House: 'I Am...

Ankita Lokhande Misses Her Period, Undergoes Pregnancy Test Inside Bigg Boss 17 House: 'I Am...

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas Release Postponed To Jan 2024

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas Release Postponed To Jan 2024

Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Being Called 'Toxic': 'There Are Many Issues In The...

Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Being Called 'Toxic': 'There Are Many Issues In The...

Inside Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji's Bhai Dooj 2023 Celebrations

Inside Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji's Bhai Dooj 2023 Celebrations