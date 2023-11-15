 Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Aryaa Get NOMINATED
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Aryaa Get NOMINATED

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Aryaa Get NOMINATED

On Day 31 of Bigg Boss 17, the nominations task took place.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 11:23 PM IST
article-image

Earlier on tonight's episode of Bigg Boss, the nominations task took place, in which the housemates who have a maximum number of blown-out diyas will be nominated. The contestants nominate Ankita Lokhande, Sunny Aryaa, and Khanzaadi.

However, later, Bigg Boss asks the Dimaag Ka Makaan contestants, consisting of Vicky Jain, Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal, to nominate one contestant. After a long discussion, they nominate Abhishek Kumar.

Anurag Dobhal, on the other hand, was nominated by Bigg Boss as a punishment after he broke a cup during a heated argument with Arun Mashettey

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Says Salman Khan 'Mocked' His BroSena, Demands Exit From The Show...
article-image

Recently, Bigg Boss shifted Vicky Jain to Dimaag Ka Makaan from Dil Ka Makaan, which left his wife Ankita Lokhande upset. Later, the actress was seen telling her husband, "You are laughing out loud; how are you so happy? Do you think you are very smart? Forget that we are married."

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan slammed Vicky Jain for disrespecting his wife Ankita. He also added that he has started to take her for granted, which does not look good on national television.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Wild Card Contestant Manasvi Mamgai EVICTED, Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel Get Cosy Under...
article-image

Meanwhile, Soniya Bansal and Manasavi Mamgai have been evicted from Bigg Boss 17 until now.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Tells Vicky Jain 'I Will Kick You' As He Shifts To Dimaag Ka Room With...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Aryaa Get NOMINATED

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Aryaa Get NOMINATED

Mahesh Babu Remembers Late Father Krishna On His First Death Anniversary: Hails Him As 'Superstar...

Mahesh Babu Remembers Late Father Krishna On His First Death Anniversary: Hails Him As 'Superstar...

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Promote Animal On NBK's Unstoppable Show:...

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Promote Animal On NBK's Unstoppable Show:...

'Sickening To See You Laugh': Masaba Gupta Slams Ramiz Raja Over Racist Joke Against Parents Viv...

'Sickening To See You Laugh': Masaba Gupta Slams Ramiz Raja Over Racist Joke Against Parents Viv...

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Celebrate Wedding Anniversary In Picturesque Belgium, Share...

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Celebrate Wedding Anniversary In Picturesque Belgium, Share...