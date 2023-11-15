Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Aryaa Get NOMINATED

Earlier on tonight's episode of Bigg Boss, the nominations task took place, in which the housemates who have a maximum number of blown-out diyas will be nominated. The contestants nominate Ankita Lokhande, Sunny Aryaa, and Khanzaadi.

However, later, Bigg Boss asks the Dimaag Ka Makaan contestants, consisting of Vicky Jain, Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal, to nominate one contestant. After a long discussion, they nominate Abhishek Kumar.

Anurag Dobhal, on the other hand, was nominated by Bigg Boss as a punishment after he broke a cup during a heated argument with Arun Mashettey

Recently, Bigg Boss shifted Vicky Jain to Dimaag Ka Makaan from Dil Ka Makaan, which left his wife Ankita Lokhande upset. Later, the actress was seen telling her husband, "You are laughing out loud; how are you so happy? Do you think you are very smart? Forget that we are married."

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan slammed Vicky Jain for disrespecting his wife Ankita. He also added that he has started to take her for granted, which does not look good on national television.

Meanwhile, Soniya Bansal and Manasavi Mamgai have been evicted from Bigg Boss 17 until now.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)