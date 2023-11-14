Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Tells Vicky Jain 'I Will Kick You' As He Shifts To Dimaag Ka Room With Sana Raees Khan | Photo Via Instagram

On the 30th of Bigg Boss 17, a new twist took place after a reshuffling of rooms—Dil, Dimaag, and Dum—were introduced to the housemates. Vicky Jain was shifted to Dimaag Ka Room from Dil Ka Room; this left his wife, actress Ankita Lokhande, upset as this move separated them from staying in Dil Ka Makaan.

Vicky is seen reading Bigg Boss' message. Bigg Boss asks Ankita why she is upset; to this, the actress says, "Galat shaadi kar li Bigg Boss." Bigg Boss says, “Vicky bhaiya ko Dimag ke makaan mein na bhejta toh aur bhala main kya karta?" Further, the message from Bigg Boss reads, “Ankita, kyu aapka muh itna utra hua hai? Jiske liye muh utra hua hai, woh toh wahan par naach raha hai, bahut zada khush hai."

Jain tries to console Ankita: "Mat kar. Main laat dedungi chala ja abhi. Don't talk to me. Get lost. This is my room," she says.

Ankita gets irked after seeing Vicky's happiness after he shuffles the room. She says, "Daant phad ke hass raha hai... itni khushi ho rahi he tereko yaha se jaane ki." Ankita calls him a 'selfish idiot' and says that her destiny has been ruined by staying with him. "Ab bhul ja ki hum shadi shuda hain," she says.

Ankita is seen getting emotional in the garden area. She tells Vicky that they will both play separately in the house. "You were always like this, cunning. You have used me. Please go from here," she adds.

"I got you in Bigg Boss for myself, so I can use your brain," tells Lokhande to her husband.

Meanwhile, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan schooled Vicky for disrespecting Ankita in the show.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)