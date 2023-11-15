Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Says Salman Khan 'Mocked' His BroSena, Demands Exit From The Show (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

On Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Anurag Dobhal got into an argument with Arun Mashettey, which turned into a violent fight. The latter made a statement about the former, saying that he was seen entering a hotel with one and leaving with another, which irked Anurag, and he caught Arun by his collar. Later, in anger, Dobhal also broke the cup, and as a punishment from Bigg Boss he was nominated for the entire season.

After this, Anurag seemed upset and was heard saying that he wanted to quit the show as he could not survive. In today's episode, Anurag was called inside the confession room to discuss the same. Talking about it, Dobhal said, “I’m feeling very disturbed. I don’t know why.”

Anurag was often seen telling the housemates that he needs to see a psychiatrist. Reacting to this, Bigg Boss asked Anurag, "Do you really need a psychiatrist, or just because Vicky Bhaiya has told you that’s why you’re asking? I’m asking you because your mental health is our priority, and the moment a psychiatrist feels that you need it, we will send it to you."

Anurag says, “I’m feeling frustrated. I can’t take a lot of things." He added that he was unhappy with Salman Khan speaking about his Youtube community and BroSena (Anurag's fans). “Give feedback on Anurag Dobhal and BroSena. Mein jo bhi hu apne mehnat ke vajah se hu, BroSena ke wajah se nahi hoon," he said.

Further, Bigg Boss said that the feedback given to the housemates on Weekend Ka Vaar by Salman is not personal, but it is from the audience, which also includes BroSena.

Anurag was asked if he wanted to quit the show. “If things continue like this, then yes. If I’m allowed to leave without penalty, then yes. I can’t survive like this," said the YouTuber.

Later, Bigg Boss told Anurag to have a discussion with Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar.

