Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal BREAKS Cup During Fight With Arun Mashettey, Gets Nominated As Punishment

Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider, got into a heated argument with Arun Mashettey in Bigg Boss 17 after Abhishek Kumar revealed that the latter had called him before entering the show, and this led to an argument between Anurag and Arun.

Anurag also caught Arun's collar after the latter recalled an incident when he saw UK07 Rider in a hotel, entering with a different person in the evening and exiting with another in the morning. This statement irked Anurag, and he slammed Arun.

Anurag claims that it was his sister named Bhavya. “Wo meri behen thi, tu national television pe aake mera behen ko track kar raha hain? Tu mere behen ke barein mein national television pe bola? Ki mein raat ko kisike se saath ghuske, kisi aur ke saath nikla? Family ko maat leke aa, don’t do it.” said Anurag. However, Arun claimed that he did not take anyone's name.

As Anurag holds Arun by his collar, Samarth Jurel intervenes and tries to stop him. Next morning, the duo's fight escalates in the kitchen area, and Arun tells Anurag, "Jo tu NGO chalata hai vo dikhane se kya matlab jab tu saath mein rehne waalo ko khaana nahi khila sakta."

Anurag breaks a cup in anger during the fight, and his housemates slam him for his behaviour. Munawar Faruqui takes him into the garden area; Abhishek Kumar and Anurag also get into an argument.

Bigg Boss asks housemates to gather in the hall area and announces that, as a punishment, Anurag Dobhal will be nominated for the rest of the show for destroying Bigg Boss' property.

