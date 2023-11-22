Orhan Awatramani aka Orry Goes Viral For His 'Liver' Comment |

Orhan Awatramani, the internet personality who went viral for being spotted next to several celebrities in pictures, has drawn the attention of social media once again. This time, he got famous for one of his comments made during a recent interview. Also known as Orry was heard calling himself a "liver" as he is living a life. "I am living, I am liver," he said. WATCH VIDEO:

Never ask Orry , 'What he does for a living '

because he's just a liverpic.twitter.com/zTTXuPoaAv — WalterBlack (@Samosaholic) November 22, 2023

A look into the viral comment

"You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yea, I am a liver," Orry said during the interview. "I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself," he added.

Memes surface on social media

As the word could have two possible meanings, one referring to the internal organ and the other what Orry intended at (an alive person), the comment took the internet by storm and resulted in triggering a meme fest. Netizens couldn't hold back from reacting to the 'liver' remark by Orry and they did so in the most hilarious ways possibles. Funny messages and memes surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter). The term 'liver' has been trending on X, on Wednesday.

The comment landed up in people vibing to it and creating similar sentences. "I just like to be, am I a beer?" asked one in reply to Orry's viral words. Another next-lever reaction, read, "I am a kid and I nap, so am a kidnapper."

Check reactions below

orry: I live, so I'm a liver



Instagram: bro... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1e0VFxTOPX — meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) November 22, 2023

Teacher: Write few sentances about ur liver

Student: pic.twitter.com/E8jYhm5NdM — Atta TelGhee (@dakuwithchaku) November 21, 2023

I am an engineer and my laptop has a software. Together we are Software Engineer.#Orry #Liver pic.twitter.com/u9spaRFZXD — The Equalizer (@theequalizer108) November 22, 2023