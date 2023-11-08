Viral Video: This Pawesome Version Of ‘Looking Like A Wow’ Is A Must-Watch

Pet parents often involve themselves in playing, dressing, and doing tricks with their animals. You would find it relatable if we say that animal lovers enjoy grooming their pets and clicking pictures with their adorable looks. Here’s a video of a pet-loving woman sharing the camera screen with her Golden Retriever and vibing to a recent trend. WATCH VIDEO:

A reel showing a Bengaluru-based influencer posing with her pet dog and putting up a version of the ‘Looking like a wow’ trend has surfaced online and gone viral. The pawesome footage opened by showing the pet parent and the animal looking right into the camera as the lady praised the doggo. She said the viral dialogue and attributed it to her pet. Talking of her pet dog, she said in the video: “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.”

Video goes viral; netizens react

“Me hyping my dog when he finally does the trick,” she captioned the video on Instagram. Uploading it on the social media site, she asked people whether the content and the behaviour were relatable to other animal lovers. Being shared earlier this month, the reel has attracted more than 350K views on the platform along with thousands of likes. Netizens replied to the video and found it very relatable and “WOW.” Animal lovers flooded the comments section with ‘heart’ emojis.

