 Viral Video: This Pawesome Version Of ‘Looking Like A Wow’ Is A Must-Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: This Pawesome Version Of ‘Looking Like A Wow’ Is A Must-Watch

Viral Video: This Pawesome Version Of ‘Looking Like A Wow’ Is A Must-Watch

Talking of her pet dog, the pet parent said in the video: “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
article-image

Pet parents often involve themselves in playing, dressing, and doing tricks with their animals. You would find it relatable if we say that animal lovers enjoy grooming their pets and clicking pictures with their adorable looks. Here’s a video of a pet-loving woman sharing the camera screen with her Golden Retriever and vibing to a recent trend. WATCH VIDEO:

A reel showing a Bengaluru-based influencer posing with her pet dog and putting up a version of the ‘Looking like a wow’ trend has surfaced online and gone viral. The pawesome footage opened by showing the pet parent and the animal looking right into the camera as the lady praised the doggo. She said the viral dialogue and attributed it to her pet. Talking of her pet dog, she said in the video: “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.”

Video goes viral; netizens react

“Me hyping my dog when he finally does the trick,” she captioned the video on Instagram. Uploading it on the social media site, she asked people whether the content and the behaviour were relatable to other animal lovers. Being shared earlier this month, the reel has attracted more than 350K views on the platform along with thousands of likes. Netizens replied to the video and found it very relatable and “WOW.” Animal lovers flooded the comments section with ‘heart’ emojis.

Read Also
Amul Hops On To The 'Looking Like A Wow' Trend; Check Viral Photo
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Spotted Attending A Local Fair In Disguise; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Spotted Attending A Local Fair In Disguise; Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: This Pawesome Version Of ‘Looking Like A Wow’ Is A Must-Watch

Viral Video: This Pawesome Version Of ‘Looking Like A Wow’ Is A Must-Watch

Hello Friends, Old Monk 'Chai' Peelo: Video Shows Chaiwala In Goa Preparing Tea With Rum; Cafe...

Hello Friends, Old Monk 'Chai' Peelo: Video Shows Chaiwala In Goa Preparing Tea With Rum; Cafe...

WATCH: Mumbai's Dancing Cop Enjoys Pahadi Song 'Gulabi Sharara;' Video Crosses 4 Million Views

WATCH: Mumbai's Dancing Cop Enjoys Pahadi Song 'Gulabi Sharara;' Video Crosses 4 Million Views

'Bacha Paida Kaisa Hota Hai, Practical Kardo': Teacher Gives Befitting Reply To NEET Aspirant's...

'Bacha Paida Kaisa Hota Hai, Practical Kardo': Teacher Gives Befitting Reply To NEET Aspirant's...