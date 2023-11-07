Amul Hops On To The 'Looking Like A Wow' Trend; Check Viral Photo

Am |

Dairy brand Amul released a creative ad keeping up with the recent 'Looking like a wow' trend. Vibing to the viral dialogue coined by Jasmeen Kaur, a woman running a clothing store in New Delhi, the company designed a post showing the Amul girl posing from an Amul kitchen. She looked at the camera to say: "Just cooking like a wow!" The post is doing the rounds on the internet and winning the hearts of people. Check post right here

The "Always popular" brand which is also known for its interesting ads and doodles uploaded this post on November 6, days after the dialogue took the internet by storm. The image showed the girl preparing a yummy dish using Amul butter. She was seen taking a while to pose and hop on to the Instagram trend.

What's the 'Looking like a wow' trend all about?

Earlier this year, a woman was seen creating reels from her clothing store to let her potential customers know about the new collection that has arrived. Identified as Jasmeen Kaur was showing viewers some new dresses from her shop while she described one of the attires by saying it looked "So elegant, so beautiful, and just looking like a wow."

Kaur's "wow" reel impressed netizens and turned into a meme. Including celebs, many recreated it and shared their versions of the dialogue on social media.