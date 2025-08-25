Young Indian Man Jumps Off Flyover To Shoot Viral Reel, Lands On Street With Fractures; WATCH VIDEO | X @Ldphobiawatch

A young man unidentified of his name and location is making rounds on the Internet for his brave stunt he performed just to record a reel in order to become viral on social media. Well, he succeded in going viral but for wrong reasons. The man in the clip can be seen aiming to jump into a trolly van passing under the bridge but his judgement of jump and landing fails and instead of jumping into the vehicle he falls right on the street, crying out loud in pain.

People nowadays are breaking limits in order to shoot viral reels, similarly, in this incident the man climbes a fly-over, stands on the edge of it, waiting for the right moment to jump in. Further, when he decides to make a filmy landing in a trolly van passing below the bridge. As seen in the video, the tempo passes the scene while the young man jumps from his position, few second late.

His aim falls short, 2 seconds of delay in landing costs him a lesson for lifetime. Instead of jumping into the tempo, he directly fell on the street and also clashes to the part of the vehicle.

WATCH VIDEO:

अब ये साहब आगे अपनी जिंदगी में कभी रील बनाना तो… pic.twitter.com/K1BXXHOrpU — 𝕃𝕕𝕦𝕥𝕧𝕒 𝕂𝕟𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥 𝕔𝕠𝕞𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕪 (@Ldphobiawatch) August 22, 2025

The video was shared by @Ldphobiawatch. The caption of the video reads, "He thought that as soon as the garbage truck appeared below, he would jump onto it and the reel would go viral. Now this gentleman will never even think about making a reel again in his life, let alone actually making one."

Recent Similar Instance

Minors Risk Lives In 'Filmy' Coal Theft From Moving Train

A video from the Lalmatia-Farakka MGR railway line in Jharkhand, featuring children as young as 13 or 14 stealing coal from a moving goods train in a stunt reminiscent of Bollywood films, is currently doing the rounds on social media.

The clip captures minors jumping between bogies, balancing sacks on their backs and performing life-threatening manoeuvres to collect stolen coal.