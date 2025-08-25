Jodhpur Shocker! Mother Sets Herself And 3-Year-Old Daughter On Fire; Claims Of Harassment For Dowry In Suicide Note | Canva

Jodhpur: A shocking incident has come to light from Jodhpur, where a mother who is also a lecturer in a school, allegedly set herself along her daughter on fire. A suicide note found at the scene claimed that she took this decision after being harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws. The incident happened in Sarnada village of Dangiyawas police station area in Jodhpur on Friday. While her daughter, identified as Yashasvi, died on the spot in the fire, her mother, Sanju Bishnoi, died during treatment on Saturday morning.

According to the reports, when Sanju Bishnoi returned home from school on Friday afternoon poured petrol on herself and her daughter. Neither the husband nor her in-laws were present in the house while Sanju and her daughter were burnt in flames.

All You Need To know:

The police and the family were informed soon when the smoke started coming from their house. By the time police broke into the house, everything was over for the mother and her daughter. Yashasvi was reported dead on the spot, while her mother died during the treatment on Saturday morning.

After the post-partum the body was handed over to the parents, and the mother and daughter were cremated together.

Legal Action:

The woman's father, Omaram Bishnoi, has filed a case against the husband and his family for harassing their daughter and granddaughter.

Suicide Note

With the help of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), the police have collected evidence from the incident scene, and during their investigation, found a suicide note. Her mobile phone has also been seized.

In her suicide note, the woman has accused her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law of harassment for dowry. She has also accused another man named Ganpat Singh. According to the reports, her husband and Ganpat Singh, together, used to sexually assault her.