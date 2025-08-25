'Am I Audible?': Child Adorably Mimics IT Parent’s Work-From-Home Routine

Children often imitate their parents, and when such innocent acts are caught on camera, they never fail to charm the internet. A recent video doing the rounds on Instagram is a perfect example. It shows a little boy hilariously copying his parent, who works in the IT sector, and netizens can’t stop laughing.

The video that has everyone talking

The viral clip was uploaded on Instagram by user Vihaan Deshmukh. In the video, the child is seen holding a toy laptop, wearing a headset, and recreating the everyday chaos of corporate work-from-home life. A text overlay humorously reads: “When he mimics your job.”

Child’s spot-on 'Corporate Talk'

What makes the video even more entertaining is the accuracy with which the child mimics IT jargon. He adorably says lines like, “Am I audible?”, “Let me share my screen," “Production issue dekh raha hun, thoda time lagega, ruk ruk ruk.”

What struck with the viewers was the need for coffee as Vihaan said, “Hello Laksh, main coffee leke lata hun, mera dimaag nahi chal raha hai.”

This uncanny portrayal has struck a chord with thousands of IT professionals who find these lines way too relatable.

Social media reactions

The short clip has already crossed 1 million views, gathered over 60,000 likes, and received 900+ comments. Netizens praised the child’s natural acting skills, calling him “the best mimic of the IT tribe.” One user hilariously commented: “When recruiters want freshers with 10 years of experience.” Another wrote: “He is already corporate-ready.”

The line “Coffee leke aata hun, dimaag nahi chal raha” seems to be the most relatable moment for many, with several users calling it the highlight of the video.

Why it resonates with viewers

Work-from-home setups have become a common reality in the IT world, especially after the pandemic. From endless meetings to technical glitches and caffeine breaks, professionals everywhere could see themselves in this child’s playful performance. That’s exactly why the video clicked, it reflects everyday struggles in the most lighthearted way.