When Is Hartalika Teej 2025? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals & More

The arrival of Hartalika Teej brings a wave of devotion, tradition, and celebration across India. Observed with great enthusiasm by women, this festival symbolises love, faith, and marital harmony. While North Indian states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh mark it with grandeur, in South India, the day is celebrated as Gowri Habba.

When is Hartalika Teej 2025?

This year, Hartalika Teej falls on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. According to Drik Panchang:

Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat: 05:56 AM to 08:31 AM (Duration: 2 hours 35 minutes)

Tritiya Tithi Begins: 12:34 PM on August 25, 2025

Tritiya Tithi Ends: 01:54 PM on August 26, 2025

Hartalika Teej rituals

Women observe a nirjala vrat (strict fast without food and water), dressing in festive attire and adorning their hands with mehendi.

Homes and puja spaces are decorated, and idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are placed on a wooden plank.

Offerings include flowers, clothes, shringar items, and traditional bhog like kheer, halwa, puris, and sabzi.

In the evening, devotees recite vrat katha, perform aarti, and break the fast only after worship.

Married women pray for their husband’s long life, while unmarried women seek blessings for an ideal life partner.

History and significance

The festival traces back to Goddess Parvati’s unwavering devotion. Legend narrates that when her father, King Himavat, agreed to marry her to Lord Vishnu, Parvati, with the help of her friends (Aalika), went into the forest (Harta) and performed severe penance for Lord Shiva. Her steadfast love moved Shiva, who accepted her as his consort. Hence, Hartalika Teej symbolises dedication, sacrifice, and the eternal bond of marriage.

Alongside Hariyali Teej and Kajari Teej, Hartalika Teej is among the most cherished Teej festivals in India.