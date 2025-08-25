 'Because We Are Enemies': Pakistani-Orign Man Confronted Over Abusing Indian-Origin Man In Train In London - VIDEO
The video shows a man confronting another man dressed in a white formal shirt and black pants, standing in a crowded train. The man confirms himself to be a Pakistani, the person filming asks, "You are Pakistani and I am Indian, is that a problem?" The Pakistani man replies, "Yes."

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
Viral video screengrab | X/@DaveAtherton20

A man of Pakistani origin allegedly abused a man of Indian origin aboard the Elizabeth line train, reportedly assuming the latter did not know how to speak English. When confronted, the Pakistani man stated, "We are enemies." A video of the incident has surfaced and gone viral on social media. The video has been posted by "@DaveAtherton20" on X.

The video shows a man confronting another man dressed in a white formal shirt and black pants, standing in a crowded train. The man confirms himself to be a Pakistani, the person filming asks, "You are Pakistani and I am Indian, is that a problem?" The Pakistani man replies, "Yes."

The Indian-origin man then asks, "Why is that a problem?" to which the Pakistani responds, "Because we are enemies." The Indian man, surprised, repeats, "We are enemies?" The Pakistani man nods in affirmation.

The Indian-origin man replies, "I have no problem with you," and adds, "This is going to go viral." To which the Pakistani man says "Yeah, you make it Viral.

The Pakistani man is then seen deboarding the train at the next station. As he exits, the person filming can be heard saying, "Get off at Whitechapel."

Netizens React

The video has triggered reactions from netizens on X. "The Indians i know are really lovely," one of the users said.

Another user said, "This is what i've been saying all along. They hate everybody."

A third user said,"That's a normal Pakistani. They hate non believers."

The video has received more than 151.9KViews in just a few hours after geting posted on X.

