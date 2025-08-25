 Chhattisgarh: Woman Attempts Suicide By Jumping Into Arpa River in Bilaspur; Passerby Heroically Saves Her - VIDEO
In a shocking incident, a young woman tried to attempt suicide by threatening to jump into the Arpa River in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. A passerby later saved her on the bridge. The reason for her suicide attempt remains unclear, but it is being said that it was out of a lover's quarrel. She was also being recorded by someone while trying to jump into the river.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: Woman Attempts Suicide By Jumping Into Arpa River in Bilaspur; Passerby Heroically Saves Her - VIDEO | X @HarishT82405682

Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh: In a shocking incident, a young woman tried to attempt suicide by threatening to jump into the Arpa River in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. A passerby later saved her on the bridge. The reason for her suicide attempt remains unclear, but it is being said that it was out of a lover's quarrel. She was also being recorded by someone while trying to jump into the river; the whole incident was captured in that footage.

The shocking tragedy was averted by the heroics of the passerby, who bravely went closer to the woman who was standing on the edge of the bridge's railing of the Arpa River. The man carefully grabbed both her hands and pulled her towards his side of the bridge. The one-minute video ends here.

The video is being widely shared on social media. The caption of the video posted by @HarishT82405682 reads, "Bilasapur ke Arpa nadee mein koodkar jaan dene kee yuvatee ne kee koshish raahageer ne bachaaya. (A young woman attempted to end her life by jumping into the Arpa River in Bilaspur, and a passerby saved her)"

There are no further reports of the woman who was trying to commit suicide. Some of the social media videos claim that the woman was attempting suicide out of love rage, because of her boyfriend.

Need Help- Call Aasra

Need Help- Call Aasra | Aasra

Love-Linked Suicide Instance From MP

Bodies of a youth and a woman were found late Saturday night on the Nagpur–Itarsi down track near Barbatpur railway station in Betul district, shocking the local community. The discovery on Sunday morning created panic in the surrounding area. According to information, the mutilated bodies were found on the railway track, and preliminary investigation suggests that both may have committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train.

