PM Modi’s Sister Vasantiben’s Visit To Ganga Ghat Goes Viral; Netizens Praise Her Simplicity

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s younger sister, Vasantiben Hasmukhlal Modi, sitting quietly at a Ganga ghat has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise for her simplicity and modesty.

The video, shared by an X user named Apurva Singh, read, “This is no ordinary woman, she is the blood sister of India’s most popular leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Vasantiben Modi. Like any ordinary person, she had come to bathe at the Ganga ghat. Now take a look at the sisters of the rest of India's leaders, some are MPs, some are MLAs.”

According to reports, Vasantiben and her husband Hasmukhlal Modi have reached Rishikesh for a six-day religious tour. Upon their arrival, the couple was warmly received by hotelier Akshat Goyal and Pandit Harish Uniyal, national president of the Namami Narmada Sangh, who welcomed them with flowers. They are staying at a private hotel in Rishikesh.

The video has been widely circulated on X, with some users initially claiming that it was shot at Kashi Ghat. However, reports clarified that the video was recorded in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

Another X user, Poornima, shared the clip with a caption highlighting Vasantiben’s humble demeanor, writing that she visited the ghat “unnoticed, without any VIP treatment, sitting on the ground with her own means and money.” Many users lauded the simplicity of the Prime Minister’s family and contrasted it with the lifestyles of other political families.