'Pollution Mubaarak Ho': Delhi Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral As They Pose With Oxygen Masks Amid Poor AQI | Instagram @rishabhhshukla

A hilarious video of the Instagram influencers is going viral on the Internet, where they can be seen indulging in a wedding photoshoot at a popular outdoor location in Delhi. The loving visuals soon turned into a funny spectacle when both of them revealed themselves, with oxygen filtered masks attached to their face. The video has shed light on the declining air quality in Delhi in a funnier take.

Popular influencer Rishabh Shukla, known for his creative and funny reels, was seen in a whole new 'shaadi ka joda' in this recent reel. In the video, saying, 'Delhi couples wedding photoshoot,' he was seen with another influencer, Muskan Nathpal, who posed as his wife in the video. The clip slowly reveals the couple wearing pollution control masks. As the video progresses, it gets funnier as both of them can be seen around a pile of medicines instead of usual flowers.

WATCH VIDEO:

@rishabhhshukla wrote on the video, "Kaafi dhuadaar photoshoot." While netizens have taken a toll on the video in the comments. One user quipped, "This is future wrapped in sarcasm." While one commented, "No wonder all future weddings will be like this." Another user wrote, "Hamare lungs normal nhi hai bhai lohe ke lungs leke peda hue hai."

Delhi Air Pollution- AQI Above 400 In Several Areas

Delhi continued to reel under hazardous air quality on Monday, November 10, with several parts of the city recording Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the ‘severe’ category.

A report by News19 revealed faulty air quality monitors, inconsistent data readings, and ineffective control measures, even as officials claimed sustained efforts to tackle pollution. At Anand Vihar, among the capital’s most polluted areas, AQI levels crossed 400 despite hours of water sprinkling meant to suppress dust.