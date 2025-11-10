Chinese Woman Throws Coffee At Staffer In ZUS Outlet Over 'Slow Service', Shocking Video Goes Viral

Heated Exchange Breaks Out Between Malaysian Coffee Vendor And Chinese Customer Over Slow Service, Video Goes Viral | X @KL_Reporter

A video clip of a heated argument between a ZUS Coffee employee and a mainland Chinese customer has gone viral on local social media. A Chinese-speaking consumer confronts employees over allegedly slow service in the video that is making the rounds on YouTube and TikTok.

The situation escalated when a staff member reportedly told the customer to “get out,” prompting the customer to raise their voice in protest. The clip, lasting less than a minute, has been widely shared, drawing thousands of comments within hours.

WATCH VIDEO:

Some netizens defended the employee, arguing that service workers deserve respect and may have been provoked. Many urged ZUS Coffee to review CCTV footage and issue a clear statement to protect both staff and customers. Zus Coffee confirmed it has initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

Company's Response to Incident:

“Working in retail isn’t always easy, and things should never have escalated the way they did. At the end of the day, we’re all only humans doing our best,” the company stated. The coffee chain urged the public to respect the privacy of its Zurista and refrain from spreading false statements both online and offline during the investigation.

“At Zus, we do not tolerate any disrespectful attitude and behaviour towards our communities, and we are committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and supportive environment for everyone,” the statement concluded.

ZUS Coffee has expanded rapidly in Malaysia since 2019, with over 700 outlets.