Vlogger Shows Gutka-Stained Walls Exactly Below Penalty Warning Sign Inside Howrah Metro Station; Netizens React, 'Permanent Ban Is Needed'

A sickening video from Kolkata’s Howrah Metro Station has gone viral, showing the ruined state of public infrastructure defaced by gutka and paan stains, right beneath a warning sign that clearly mentions a ₹500 fine for spitting. The clip, recorded by a Punjabi vlogger visiting the metro station, exposes the poor civic hygiene.

In the video, he walks near the escalator area, pointing at the walls ruined with red stains and remarks sarcastically, “Provide as good facilities to the people as you can, they are going to ruin it anyway.” The irony of the scene, a fine warning surrounded by spit marks, has left netizens disgusted and embarrassed.

WATCH VIDEO:

The Howrah Metro Station, one of the busiest junctions in Kolkata, was recently revamped with modern infrastructure, escalators, and upgraded facilities. However, the viral footage highlights how public negligence continues to undo the efforts of the metro authorities. The video has since gained thousands of views across Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), sparking a heated discussion about civic sense and public responsibility.

Many users criticized the public’s lack of respect for public property. One user commented, “Why not make the producers of gutkha pay for the cleaning up of the walls and ground or outlaw it altogether.” While another wrote, “Proper cctv scanning is needed. Permanent ban from metro if found out to be spitting gutkha. I can do this job, hire me metro railway kolkata.”

Despite visible signage and fines, spitting in public places remains a widespread issue across several Indian cities.

