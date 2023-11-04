PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt Is Just Looking Like A Wow In This Traditional Outfit At Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt surely knows how to ace the airport fashion trend. This time around it serves as styling inspiration for a traditional Indian ensemble.
Alia was spotted at the private Mumbai airport as she jetted off to an undisclosed location.
The National Award-winning actor was seen in a salwar-kurta set with a printed dupatta in the shades white and blue.
Alia kept her look chic yet fashionable and accessorised it with a black hobo bag, black sunglasses, and silver one-toe heels.
The actress opted for minimal jewellery and kept her hair in a bun. This look is steal-worthy for sure.
Meanwhile, on the work front Alia will next be seen in 'Jigra'. Helmed by Vasan Bala, it is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.
Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.
Photos By Varinder Chawla