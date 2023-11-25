'Chappal Phek Rahi Ho': Vicky Jain's Mother Upset With Ankita Lokhande For NOT Looking After Her Son Inside Bigg Boss 17 House

Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have emerged to be two of the most talked about contestants in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan. However, the couple has been fighting quite a lot on the show of late and their mothers have now stepped in to resolve their issues.

In the latest promo of the show, Ankita and Vicky's respective mothers can be seen tearing up while interacting with their children inside the house. The couple too can be seen getting all emotional on meeting their mothers after almost a month.

Ankita's mother can be seen telling them how they never had any fights while they were outside the Bigg Boss 17 house, but they have been fighting ever since the participated in the show. Vicky can then be seen breaking down on national television and telling how he is misunderstood by everyone on the show.

"Mujhe galat samajhte hai yaha sab," Vicky can be seen telling his mother and bawling, with Ankita next to her. The Pavitra Rishta actress then promised his mom that she will look after Vicky, but the latter responded, "Nahi, nahi sambhaal rahi ho".

Vicky's mother also complained about Ankita throwing her footwear and hitting her husband with it.

It was in one of the recent episodes when Ankita was seen throwing her footwear at Vicky and getting irritated as he poked fun at her. In one of the earlier episodes, Salman had also reprimanded Vicky for his behaviour towards Ankita.

Not just that, but ever since the show commenced, Ankita has been seen rueing on multiple occasions how Vicky has not been giving her time inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and how he is always busy strategising and playing the game.

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in a grand ceremony in December 2021 in the presence of their friends and family members. A few days ago, Ankita had revealed that she had undergone a pregnancy test inside the Bigg Boss 17 house after missing her periods. However, the test later turned out to be negative.