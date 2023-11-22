Bigg Boss 17: Irritated Ankita Lokhande Hits Husband Vicky Jain With Chappals On National Television

Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have emerged to be two of the strongest contestants inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. While the two had entered the reality show together, they have been playing their individual and very different games inside, which often, also leads to fights between them.

Ankita was already a household name, thanks to her cult daily soap Pavitra Rishta, but ever since Bigg Boss 17 commenced, it is Vicky who seems to have stolen all the limelight with his funny personality and strong game plan.

And while the couple is not busy strategising and playing the game, the two are seen poking fun at each other, and in a similar incident recently, Ankita was seen hitting her husband with chappals.

A video of it has now gone viral on the internet

A video of it has now gone viral on the internet in which Vicky can be seen holding Ankita from behind and pulling her, while the actress tried to free herself from him. She then started hitting him out of irritation and fun, and was even seen throwing her chappals at him, while the other housemates laughed and cheered her.

Meanwhile, during the latest episodes, housemates were seen nominating Ankita for the week, while Vicky continues to remain safe.

Post their entry inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita and Vicky were seen engaging in multiple arguments and fights, to the extent that host Salman Khan even reprimanded the latter and warned him that he might come out to appear as a "toxic husband".

On several occasions, Ankita was seen complaining to Vicky that he does not spend much time with her inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, and rather, prefers to hang out with the other housemates. Vicky, on the other hand, was seen asking her to focus on the game and not make the stay inside difficult for him.