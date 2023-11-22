 Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Aryaa Get Nominated
Rakhi Sawant is reported to enter Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant.

Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 12:29 AM IST
Bigg Boss 17 has reached its sixth week. On day 37 of the show, nominations took place between the housemates, and for the first time, they were given a chance to save the contestants from nominations.

The task begins, and nominations take place. Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, and Sunny Arya were nominated.

After the nominations task, Neil Bhatt got into a verbal argument with Firoza Khan, aka Khanzaadi, over duties. During which, he tells her that she has lost her 'base' and her 'foundation.'

Khanzaadi tells Neil, "Dude, you need to heal," which irks the actor, and he starts imitating her in a sassy way, leaving Aishwarya Sharma and Isha Malviya in splits. Neil's wife starts dancing in joy and says, "My husband is back, Bigg Boss."

Meanwhile, in mid-week eliminations, Navid Sole was evicted from Bigg Boss 17. He became the third contestant to get eliminated after Manasvi Mamgai and Sonia Bansal.

It has been reported that Rakhi Sawant is all set to enter Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant, according to the Times Now. She revealed that she would enter the reality show only if they didn't get her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani in Bigg Boss.

