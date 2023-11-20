Bigg Boss 17: Navid Sole Gets EVICTED In Mid-Week Eliminations; Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi Break Down In Tears (WATCH)

In a shocking turn of events, Navid Sole became the last contestant to be evicted in the mid-week elimination. He is a pharmacist based in London and of Italian and Persian origin. Sole's exit from the show left several contestants in shock, and they were seen breaking down in tears.

Navid Sole was one of the most-loved contestants in Bigg Boss 17. On day 36's episode, Bigg Boss asked contestants from Dimaag Ke Makaan (Vicky Jain, Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal) to name three contestants who, according to them, were less entertaining.

To this, they took Navid Sole, Jigna Vora, and Rinku Dhawan's names. Later, Bigg Boss asked Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Khanzaadi, aka Firoza Khan, to select a contestant's name from Navid, Jigna, and Rinku to evict them from their house. They select Sole's name, and he gets evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Soon after, Abhishek Kumar cried and jokingly asked Navid to be his boyfriend. Khanzaadi, who shared the bed with Navid, also got emotional and was seen telling him that the housemates would now gang up on her.

During Navid's stay in the house, he would often face difficulty surviving in the house of Bigg Boss due to a language problem as he was not fluent in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Navid Sole became the third contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 after Manara Mamgai and Sonia Bansal.