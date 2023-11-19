Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Reveals He Would've 'KILLED' Abhishek Kumar Outside If He Misbehaved With Ankita Lokhande

On November 19th's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain was seen slamming Abhishek Kumar's behaviour in the house. During the episode, he was seen interacting with Rinku Dhawan, during which he made a shocking statement against the Udaariyaan actor on national television.

The businesmann says, "In the outside world, I would have killed Abhishek (Kumar) if anyone disrespected or misbehaved with my wife (Ankita Lokhande). Meanwhile, a few days back Abhishek and Ankita got into a heated argument over kitchen duties.

During the argument, the Pavitra Rishta actress showed her middle finger to Kumar, leaving him upset. He told Ankita, "You showed me your middle finger and you abused me. Ankita Lokhande has abused me. You only know how to speak and yell abuse. Abhi maine dikha deti hoti na aap yahan pe mudda utha leti. Abhi sara ghar aajata mujhe batane."

Later, Lokhande apologised to Abhishek, however, the latter did not accept her apology and said that he would like to keep things sour between them.

Since then, Vicky Jain has been maintaining a distance from Abhishek in the house. Meanwhile, on Shanivaar Ka Vaar, Abhishek was seen telling Munawar Faruqui that Vicky is trying to corner him in the show.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)