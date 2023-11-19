 Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Reveals He Would've 'KILLED' Abhishek Kumar Outside If He Misbehaved With Ankita Lokhande
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Reveals He Would've 'KILLED' Abhishek Kumar Outside If He Misbehaved With Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Reveals He Would've 'KILLED' Abhishek Kumar Outside If He Misbehaved With Ankita Lokhande

Vicky Jain was seen slamming Abhishek Kumar's behaviour in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 11:33 PM IST
article-image

On November 19th's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain was seen slamming Abhishek Kumar's behaviour in the house. During the episode, he was seen interacting with Rinku Dhawan, during which he made a shocking statement against the Udaariyaan actor on national television.

The businesmann says, "In the outside world, I would have killed Abhishek (Kumar) if anyone disrespected or misbehaved with my wife (Ankita Lokhande). Meanwhile, a few days back Abhishek and Ankita got into a heated argument over kitchen duties.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Reveals Using Hair Patch After Contestants Accuse Him & Ankita Lokhande Of...
article-image
Read Also
Ankita Lokhande Misses Her Period, Undergoes Pregnancy Test Inside Bigg Boss 17 House: 'I Am...
article-image

During the argument, the Pavitra Rishta actress showed her middle finger to Kumar, leaving him upset. He told Ankita, "You showed me your middle finger and you abused me. Ankita Lokhande has abused me. You only know how to speak and yell abuse. Abhi maine dikha deti hoti na aap yahan pe mudda utha leti. Abhi sara ghar aajata mujhe batane."

Later, Lokhande apologised to Abhishek, however, the latter did not accept her apology and said that he would like to keep things sour between them.

Since then, Vicky Jain has been maintaining a distance from Abhishek in the house. Meanwhile, on Shanivaar Ka Vaar, Abhishek was seen telling Munawar Faruqui that Vicky is trying to corner him in the show.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Feels 'Cornered' By Vicky Jain, No Eliminations THIS Week
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Reveals He Would've 'KILLED' Abhishek Kumar Outside If He Misbehaved With...

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Reveals He Would've 'KILLED' Abhishek Kumar Outside If He Misbehaved With...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor & Other Celebs REACT To Team...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor & Other Celebs REACT To Team...

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Reveals Using Hair Patch After Contestants Accuse Him & Ankita Lokhande Of...

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Reveals Using Hair Patch After Contestants Accuse Him & Ankita Lokhande Of...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Photo of Anushka Sharma Hugging Virat Kohli After India's Defeat Goes...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Photo of Anushka Sharma Hugging Virat Kohli After India's Defeat Goes...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Get Emotional After Team India's...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Get Emotional After Team India's...