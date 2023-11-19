Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Reveals Using Hair Patch After Contestants Accuse Him & Ankita Lokhande Of Getting 'Special Privileges'

On Day 35 of Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17, the contestants accused Bigg Boss of being 'biased' towards Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain after Arun Mashettey and Sunny Aryaa claimed that Jain got a haircut.

During the episode, Vicky is seen checking himself out in the mirror. Arun asks, "Cutting karake aaye kya?" To this, Vicky denies it, while Sunny says, “Bigg Boss Vicky [Jain] Bhaiya ki cutting hui hai.” Mannara Chopra is seen talking to a camera and saying, “This is clear bias.” She also demands for a hair spa from Bigg Boss.

This creates chaos among the contestants. Later, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to gather in the hall area and slams Ankita, Vicky. Bigg Boss tells the couple, "Main aapki services tab tak kharij kar raha hoon, jab tak mohalle wale haami nahi bharte."

The housemates are seen discussing, during which, Vicky Jain claims that he uses hair patch. Neil Bhatt says that everyone in the film industry uses hair patches, which is not new. Later, Ankita and Vicky tells the contestants that they get injections in the medical room as it is their need for their daily dose of vitamin supply.

Meanwhile, recently Ankita told her husband Vicky that she has missed her period in the Bigg Boss house and has taken a pregnancy test as well.

