 Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Reveals Using Hair Patch After Contestants Accuse Him & Ankita Lokhande Of Getting 'Special Privileges'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Reveals Using Hair Patch After Contestants Accuse Him & Ankita Lokhande Of Getting 'Special Privileges'

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Reveals Using Hair Patch After Contestants Accuse Him & Ankita Lokhande Of Getting 'Special Privileges'

Bigg Boss was accused of being biased towards Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande in the house.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 11:07 PM IST
article-image

On Day 35 of Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17, the contestants accused Bigg Boss of being 'biased' towards Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain after Arun Mashettey and Sunny Aryaa claimed that Jain got a haircut.

During the episode, Vicky is seen checking himself out in the mirror. Arun asks, "Cutting karake aaye kya?" To this, Vicky denies it, while Sunny says, “Bigg Boss Vicky [Jain] Bhaiya ki cutting hui hai.” Mannara Chopra is seen talking to a camera and saying, “This is clear bias.” She also demands for a hair spa from Bigg Boss.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Feels 'Cornered' By Vicky Jain, No Eliminations THIS Week
article-image

This creates chaos among the contestants. Later, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to gather in the hall area and slams Ankita, Vicky. Bigg Boss tells the couple, "Main aapki services tab tak kharij kar raha hoon, jab tak mohalle wale haami nahi bharte."

The housemates are seen discussing, during which, Vicky Jain claims that he uses hair patch. Neil Bhatt says that everyone in the film industry uses hair patches, which is not new. Later, Ankita and Vicky tells the contestants that they get injections in the medical room as it is their need for their daily dose of vitamin supply.

Meanwhile, recently Ankita told her husband Vicky that she has missed her period in the Bigg Boss house and has taken a pregnancy test as well.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Netizens Cringe After Samarth Jurel Kisses Isha Malviya On Belly, Shoulder On National...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Reveals Using Hair Patch After Contestants Accuse Him & Ankita Lokhande Of...

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Reveals Using Hair Patch After Contestants Accuse Him & Ankita Lokhande Of...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Photo of Anushka Sharma Hugging Virat Kohli After India's Defeat Goes...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Photo of Anushka Sharma Hugging Virat Kohli After India's Defeat Goes...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Get Emotional After Team India's...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Get Emotional After Team India's...

'May Save Women From Marrying Dogs': Twinkle Khanna Defends Deepika Padukone's Casual Dating...

'May Save Women From Marrying Dogs': Twinkle Khanna Defends Deepika Padukone's Casual Dating...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Varun Tej: Celebs Bleed Blue For Team India...

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Varun Tej: Celebs Bleed Blue For Team India...