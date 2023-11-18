Bigg Boss 17: Netizens Cringe After Samarth Jurel Kisses Isha Malviya On Belly, Shoulder On National TV

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, has been ranking high on the TRP charts and has grabbed eyeballs ever since it premiered on television. The latest season has some of the most popular names from showbiz, and among them, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have been making headlines every week, courtesy, their complicated relationship.

Samarth and Isha are often seen indulging in PDA inside the house, however, this time around, it seems to have upset the netizens.

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Isha and Samarth were seen having an argument post which the latter tried to make amends with his girlfriend. And while at it, he was seen kissing Isha on her belly, shoulder and face, despite the actress being reluctant, and this did not go down well with the 'family audience' of the show.

Several netizens pointed out that Bigg Boss 17 was a family show and that the couple's behaviour was totally cringeworthy and unacceptable.

"#SamarthJurel has gone mad, what is he doing in front of the camera?" a user wrote, while another tweeted, "Nibba-Nibbi red alert".

For the unawares, Isha entered the show on the very first day and her equation with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar made it to the headlines. To spice things further, Samarth Jurel, who happens to be Isha's present boyfriend, entered the show as a wildcard contestant.

While initially Isha refused to accept him as her boyfriend, she later admitted that they were indeed dating and stated that she did not wish to make their relationship official.

This is not the first time that Isha and Samarth have been caught in the act by the netizens. A few days ago, the two were seen kissing and making out in the bedroom under the blankets after the lights went off inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

