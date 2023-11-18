Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Loses His Cool At Contestants, Confronts Ankita, Mannara, Isha, Munawar

Weekend Ka Vaar during the weekends on Bigg Boss spells a lot of drama and fans of the show are here for it. Day 34 at the Bigg Boss house saw a massive showdown between Arun Mashetty and Sana Raees Khan. It began when Arun, Tehelka Bhai and Sana sat down for a discussion over Tehelka's nomination. While Sana tried, Arun and Tehelka weren't particularly reciprocative. The discussion soon escalated into a heated argument with Arun threatening Sana using explicit language. Arun tells Sana that if Tehelka Bhai is eliminated, she will not be spared. He says, "Agar Tehelka gaya, toh main teri ***** laga dunga."

His statement does not go down well with Sana and she accuses him of passing derogatory remarks against her and not knowing how to speak to women. Other housemates including Anurag Dobhal and Ankita Lokhande try to calm her down while explaining to her that Arun did not say anything particularly offensive towards her.

Soon after the housemates were summoned by host Salman Khan, who gave them a earful over how he does not care about what do they have to say about his words of advice or anecdotes. The host takes a hard stand and says that he will only speak to select contestants going forward, who value his feedback.

Immediately, he summons Ankita first. Ankita goes to the confession room and has a one-on-one with Salman. Salman tries to tell Ankita to understand her husband Vicky. While Salman says that the couple are playing a fair game, he is quick to remind Ankita that she hasn't built her own set of connections and is reliant on Vicky, which is leading to her disappointments.

Likewise, Salman also asks Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui to come to the confession room respectively.

Later Salman hosted the cast of Khichdi 2 on the sets of Bigg Boss as the Parekh family regaled him with their quirks.

As he concludes the episode, Salman tells the audience that his niece Alizeh Agnihotri and Basti Ka Hasti and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan will grace the show.