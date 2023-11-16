Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma Call Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain 'Unhygienic' On National Television | Photo Via Instagram

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are currently hitting the headlines after Neil Bhatt and his wife, actress Aishwarya Sharma, called them 'unhygienic' on national TV in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17.

Mannara Chopra was seen talking to Neil and Aishwarya in the garden area about how Munwar Faruqui constantly supported Ankita and Vicky in the house. She also addressed the change in the stand-up comedian's behaviour.

Chopra says, "Yesterday, when he (Munawar) entered the Dil room, he complained about the table being dirty, so Ankita gave him an earful. She doesn't clean the center table. She straightly told Munawar that this is how we clean the table, and he didn't react."

To this, Aishwarya said, "I don't find her (Ankita) unhygienic." Neil added, "Even I don't find her, and in fact, both Vicky and her." A shocked Mannara says that Jain likes to remain clean. “That’s just once in a blue moon," replies Neil.

During the recent episode, Lokhande also revealed that she has taken a pregnancy test in the Bigg Boss 17 house after she missed her period. The Pavitra Rishta actress was seen telling her husband that she has been going through a lot of mood swings of late. "I got my blood tests done yesterday. I underwent blood tests for pregnancy, to check if I am pregnant or not," she said.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande, Sunny Aryaa, Abhishek Kumar, and Khanzaadi have been nominated.

