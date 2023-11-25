Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra Have A Massive Showdown, Emerge As The Newest Frenemies In The House

Episode 41 of Bigg Boss 17 saw a lot of drama unfold as Salman Khan returned to host the Weekend Ka Vaar, armed with his humour, wisdom and rightful piece of mind for the contestants.

In the house, a task is held where housemates are required to call out individuals who are controlling the game in their heads, while the others are deemed as puppets. Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain receive the maximum votes while Sana is identified as the biggest puppet amongst the contestants. Abhishek Kumar mentions that Arun Mashettey and Tehelka are influenced the most by Vicky's opinions. While others call out Khanzaadi for listening to Vicky the most. Arun and Tehelka express their displeasure over Abhishek's comments while Abhishek says that apart from Munawar, he does not consider anyone else a friend.

Meanwhile Sana Khan and Jigna Vora engage in a heated argument over the latter's passive-aggressive behaviour towards the former, which Sana believes is leading to them drifting apart from each other. Sana also mentions that Jigna is playing a safe game.

Salman eventually marks his presence in front of the housemates and does not waste his time or beat around the bush. He gets to the point, right away. He immediately calls out both Vicky and Munawar and mocks at them for taking themselves to be the masterminds of the game.

Anurag Dobhal was again at the receiving end of Salman's wrath, who refused to engage in a conversation with the YouTuber. Salman then goes on to say that except for Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan, all the other housemates have their games dictated by Vicky and Munawar's ploys.

Salman then tricks Vicky into admitting about holding another housemate's hands despite his wife Ankita Lokhande's presence on the show. While the host does not disclose any names, the housemates are left guessing and laughing along Khan's cat-and-mouse banter.

Salman points out that Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar display dual personalities in the house.

Sooner after Salman exits the frame, Ankita and Mannara engage in a heated duel where Mannara exclaims that she does not want to foster any bonds with Ankita.

Ankita wanted to initiate a conversation which Mannara vehemently keeps cutting short, by constantly emphasising that she does not want to have anything to do with the former. Mannara tells Khanzaadi that even though they may not be on the best of terms, Mannara vows to stick by Khanzaadi through all situations. This leads to Ankita breaking down and she terms Mannara as rude.

Later, Salman hosts Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan and 800 lead actor Madhur Mittal. An interesting revelation is then made that Madhur and Salman had shared screen space together in the 2000 film Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye.

As he concludes the episode, Salman tells the audience that he will be joined by Sunny Leone, this weekend, alongside many more surprises.