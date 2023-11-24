Orry Enters Bigg Boss 17 Wearing ‘I’m A Liver’ T-Shirt, Shares Pic With Salman Khan |

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, a viral sensation, who rose to fame in the past couple of months for being present at every Bollywood party, and sharing space with India’s richest clan - The Ambanis, confirmed entering Bigg Boss 17. While there is no clarity if he’s entering as a guest or a contestant, Orhan shared a picture with the reality show host and superstar Salman Khan, confirming his presence on the sets.

“Just leaving this here,” Orhan wrote in the caption. His best friend and actress Janhvi Kapoor replied to the post, "Is the world ready." Her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya added, "Aap orry ke peeche …orry aapke peeche too..much fun."

However, what grabbed eyeballs was his t-shirt with the text “I’m a liver”, a comment of his which spread like wildfire on social media recently.

Orry - I live therefore Im a "Liver" 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q0ZH4jhiF6 — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 22, 2023

For those unversed, during an interview, Orhan said, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yea, I am a liver."

"I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself," he added.

As the “liver” part went viral, netizens didn’t hold back in churning out some hilarious memes and reactions to it.

Earlier, Orhan made headlines after Karan Johar mentioned him on Koffee With Karan season 8. He asked his guests, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday about his job, which the two simply couldn't answer and resorted to statements like - "He is loved but misunderstood", "He is a funny person", "He writes good captions", etc.

Previously, in an interview with Cosmopolitan India, when Orhan was asked if he does a typical 9-5 job, he said, "I go to the gym and do a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I do yoga, get a massage. You know, I’m working, but on myself.”