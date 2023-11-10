 'Even Karan Johar Got Frustrated': Netizens REACT To Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday's Answers On 'Who Is Orry?'
When Karan Johar asked Sara and Ananya what is Orry's job they had an ambiguous answer, which received mixed reactions from netizens.

Bollywood star kids Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, who appeared on the third episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, were asked "What does Orry do? For those unversed, Orhan Awatramani is an internet sensation, often photographed by the paparazzi. He is seen at every prestigious event involving Bollywood celebrities. When Karan asked the two actors what is his job they had an ambiguous answer, which received mixed reactions from netizens. 

Sara said, “Who doesn’t know who Orry is?” Ananya replied, “Someone didn’t know and I tried to explain who Orry is. And he told me that he is ‘loved but misunderstood.’ I think he is going by that now.”

When Karan said, “But that’s what you call a phenomenon, not a person.” Ananya replied, “That’s all I was told to say.” Karan asked, “But that’s not a profession. But there is also a job people have. What is his job?” Sara, added, “I think he is a funny person. He has got this energy.”

As the video of this particular segment went viral, netizens didn’t hold back on reacting to it. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in lead roles. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty. A thriller-drama inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video. 

Ananya on the other hand will be seen sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. She also has Prime Video's web show 'Call Me Bae' in her kitty.

