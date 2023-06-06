Orry Chills With Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi After Beyonce's Concert In London

Orhan Awatramani, aka the omnipresent Orry, is once again all over the news, but this time, it's not his friendship with Janhvi Kapoor or Nysa Devgn that has grabbed eyeballs. Instead, he was spotted hanging out with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in London, and netizens are having a tough time figuring out the connection between the two.

Orry often finds himself in the headlines owing to his close friendship with Janhvi, Nysa, or any star kid for that matter.

And not just Bollywood star kids, but Orry is friends with international icons as well, like Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid, among others.

Orry hangs out with Rahul Gandhi

And just when netizens were done scratching their heads over who is Orry and what does he do, he took the internet by storm after he posted a picture of himself with none other than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Orry and Gandhi were seen twinning in black t-shirts and as per the former's post, he met the politico in London and the two had lunch together.

Within no time, the picture went viral on the internet with people wondering why was Gandhi hanging out with Orry. "This is probably one of the most unexpected crossover ever," a netizen wrote, and we couldn't agree more.

Read Also Nysa Devgn's Jodhpur vacation with Orry and other friends in pictures

Orry enjoys Beyonce's concert

Meanwhile, Orry was seen attending Beyonce's concert over the weekend in London along with his BFF Nysa and a bunch of other friends.

Among the many celebs who attended the concert, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were also a part.

Post lunch with Gandhi too, Orry decided to hang out with Nysa and other friends. The young bunch was seen having dinner at a high-end restaurant in London.

Not just that, but Orry and Nysa also got into a quirky photo session and clicked some goofy pictures together at the booth.

Read Also In Pics: Aryan Khan parties with Orry and other friends