In Pics: Aryan Khan parties with Orry and other friends

By: FPJ Bureau | March 27, 2023

Aryan Khan attended a party last night with his pals

He was seen sporting his signature casual look as he posed with her female friends

In one of the photos, Aryan could be seen with his bestie, Orhan Awatramani hugging each other like bros

He was also clicked with his other rriends, Roshni Walia and Nyra Banerjee

Another Still of Roshni from the party

Aryan Khan sparked dating rumours with Roshni after the photos from the party were shared online

A candid click is must

Orhan Awatramani with other friends who attended the party

