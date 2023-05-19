Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri MOCKS Orry’s ‘self-reflection’ interview: 'Ise kehte hain asli struggle’

In the world of social media and celebrity fascination, star kids often find themselves in the spotlight. One such figure who has recently captured the attention of paparazzi is Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry.

Not only is he renowned for his extravagant parties, but he has also been seen cozying up with the likes of Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn. Naturally, this has left many wondering about his profession and how he sustains his glamorous lifestyle.

During a recent interview, Orry candidly discussed his efforts in ‘working hard’ on himself, encompassing elements of self-reflection, yoga, and indulging in massages.

Here's what he said

The controversial interview that sparked this uproar shed light on the enigma surrounding Orry's professional life. In response to the question, 'What does Orhan Awatramani do?" he confidently asserted his commitment to hard work.

Dismissing the notion of a conventional 9-to-5 job, Orry stated, "No, I’m working on myself. Going to the gym, doing a lot of self-reflection and sometimes doing yoga, I get massages too. you know, I’m working!”

Vivek Agnihotri mocks Orry's definition of 'working on myself'

His response he received was far from positive, with trolls taking aim at his self-proclaimed dedication. Joining the chorus of critics, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter, labeling Orry's approach as the ‘asli struggle’.

Known for his directorial work on The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri shared a clip of Orry and remarked, "The hardest working man of Bollywood. Isko kehte hai asli struggle. #Bollywood (sic)."

While Orry's response aimed to shed light on his personal growth and dedication to self-improvement, it inadvertently ignited a wave of criticism online.

The ensuing backlash prompted Vivek Agnihotri to mockingly highlight Orry's description of his efforts, sarcastically hinting that the true struggle lies elsewhere in the Bollywood industry.