Nysa Devgn's Jodhpur vacation with Orry and other friends in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 07, 2023
Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn is currently having a fun time at Jodhpur with Orry and their friends
Riding a camel is most fun and also essential, afterall she is in Jodhpur
Remember Sid-Kiara's wedding festivities at Suryagarh Hotel? They have stayed up at the same place
The young kids are shining bright as they revel in their joyous company
A group photo to capture memories is also needed as a friendship goal
Mid night time made fun with besties
Chilling and getting lost as outdoor vibe is kinda wow
Time to dine! look at the beauty of the restaurant while they are ready to grab their meal
Thanks For Reading!