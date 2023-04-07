Nysa Devgn's Jodhpur vacation with Orry and other friends in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 07, 2023

Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn is currently having a fun time at Jodhpur with Orry and their friends

Instagram

Riding a camel is most fun and also essential, afterall she is in Jodhpur

Instagram

Remember Sid-Kiara's wedding festivities at Suryagarh Hotel? They have stayed up at the same place

Instagram

The young kids are shining bright as they revel in their joyous company

Instagram

A group photo to capture memories is also needed as a friendship goal

Instagram

Mid night time made fun with besties

Instagram

Chilling and getting lost as outdoor vibe is kinda wow

Instagram

Time to dine! look at the beauty of the restaurant while they are ready to grab their meal

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

