Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn's BFF Orry Complains Of Cyber-Bullying: 'Causes Me Anxiety, Stressed Me Out'

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, needs no introduction. He is known to be the "best friend" of all starkids, and his closeness with the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn and Bhumi Pednekar often grabs eyeballs. However, this time, he has made it to the headlines after he complained of falling prey to cyber-bullying, which has caused him deep distress.

Orry seems to be omnipresent as he is spotted at each and every high-profile party, be it in India or abroad, and not just stars, but he is quite close to several politicians and none other than the Ambanis as well.

On Saturday, Orry took to his social media handle, not to share yet another picture from some glitzy party, but to pen a long note opening up about how the trolling and bullying has impacted his mental health.

Orry pens a note against cyber-bullying

Orry took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday and wrote that he was being constantly targetted by a group called "the boys" on social media.

"Never in my life did I think I would be the target of a cyber bullying festival. I am so deeply humbled by the outpour of love and support that I have received during this very tough and trying time and I would like to thank all of those who have reached out to me," he wrote.

He then stated, "While information on these trolls is very limited, with lots of research I have found out that they are a group of boys, creatively pushing boundaries and calling themselves... "the boys"... from the outskirts of Mumbai. This is literally all the info I have been able to acquire for now... oh and that they make podcasts trolling people such as myself."

'This has caused me anxiety': Orry

Orry went on to say, "I refuse to be forced into playing the role of victim and so I would like to remove myself from this narrative.

Shedding light on the toll the trolls took on his mental health, he added, "While this has thoroughly stressed me out and caused me deep anxiety, I am able to move on and ignore such attacks, but I can't help but think of the people who are not able to ignore or turn a blind eye when being spoken about in a derogatory way on a public platform & so I urge you "the boys" & others, to think of the mental health and lives of the people you tear down for "views" & "TRP". You never known what is going on in someone else's life."

He concluded, "In a world where you can be anything you want to be, just be kind".

