Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend?

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 26, 2022
Orhaan Awatramani is a name that has been lingering in B-Town for quite some time now
Popularly known as Orry, he is rumoured to be dating actress Janhvi Kapoor
Orhan is quite popular among the current generation of stars and is spotted at every starkid's party
As per reports, Orry is a social activist based out of Mumbai
He reportedly was a classmate of Sara Ali Khan and the two graduated college together
Orhan is friends with almost every celeb in B-Town, right from Jacqueline Fernandez and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Janhvi, Sara, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and others
Orry has been grabbing eyeballs for partying with the who's who of Bollywood
Not just B-Town, but Orry also seems to be close to actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani. "Mera dilli wali girlfriend", he captioned this pic
If reports are to go by, Orry is a trained animator and hopes to pursue a career in the same
When Janhvi was recently quizzed about her relationship with Orhan, she said, "I have known Orry for years now and he is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he’s had my back for a long time, and I have had his back. It feels like home when he is around"
