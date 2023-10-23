Inside Photos: Suhana Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry & Khushi Kapoor Party Together

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 23, 2023
Several Bollywood star kids, including Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Rasha Thadani and Nirvaan Khan among others, came together for a fun evening
Several photos have surfaced on social media in which they are seen having a gala time
Orry, who is known to be the BFF of all starkids, gave a glimpse of their dinner party. In one of the pictures, he is seen posing with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara
Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to make her acting debut with The Archies, also posed with Orry for a picture
Sara Ali Khan opted for an all-black outfit for the party. Her photo with Orry has gone viral on social media platforms
Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani also attended the party in Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan looked stunning in a black gown. She left her hair open and completed her look with a mini handbag
Suhana is also all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will release in December 2023 on an OTT platform
Alaya F also attended the dinner bash in a black outfit with plunging neckline
Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in Thank You For Coming, hugged Orry during the party as they posed for a photograph
Orry also clicked a picture with Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's son Nirvaan Khan
The inside pictures have been shared by Orry on his official Instagram account
