Tiger Shroff, RajKummar Rao Attend BJP's Marathi Dandiya In Mumbai (PHOTOS)

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 23, 2023

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff attended BJP's Marathi Dandiya event in Mumbai on October 22

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actor, who is busy with the promotions of his latest Bollywood film Ganapath, was dressed in all-black casual outfit for the event

The actor completed his look with black shows and sunglasses

Several pictures have surfaced online in which Tiger is seen offering prayers to the Goddess

Later, Tiger went on stage and interacted with those who arrived for Navratri celebration

Tiger also bumped into Bollywood actor RajKummar Rao backstage

The two actors also posed together for the shutterbugs. RajKummar wore black pants and beige shirt for the event

After offering prayers, the Stree actor also grooved on the stage and enjoyed the event to the fullest

BJP's Marathi Dandiya event reportedly took place at Abhyudaya Nagar, Kalachowkie

Meanwhile, on the work front, RajKummar was last seen in the film Bheed. He will next be seen in films like Sri, Mr And Mrs Mahi and Stree 2

On the other hand, Tiger will be seen inBade Miyan Chote Miyan and Singham Again

