Isha Ambani Hosts Navratri Bash For Family At Her Lavish Mumbai Residence

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 23, 2023
Ambani heiress and businesswoman Isha Ambani Piramal hosted a special Navratri bash for her family at her Mumbai residence Karuna Sindhu.
Isha’s father and billionaire Mukesh Ambani arrived with heavy security for the event.
The father-daughter duo posed gracefully for the paparazzi outside. While Isha looked bespoke in a pink and orange traditional ensemble, Mukesh opted for a peach kurta with a white jacket and pajama.
Isha’s mother Nita Ambani twinned with her daughter in a pink Gujarati saree. She greeted the paparazzi with folded hands upon arrival.
Nita exuded elegance in her six-yard paired with a green blouse and perfectly paired with the right amount of accessories.
She was accompanied by Isha’s mother-in-law, Swati Piramal who wore an orange and blue lehenga set, as well as father-in-law Ajay Piramal seen in black sherwani.
Isha’s brother Akash Ambani also arrived at the Navratri event wearing a printed kurta set with an orange jacket.
Isha’s to-be sister-in-law Radhika Merchant was spotted in a red ethnic ensemble that had detailed embroidery.
Isha’s maternal grandmother Purnima Dalal was seen in a red saree at the bash.
Mukesh Ambani’s mother Kokilaben also graced the auspicious occasion in a pink saree.
Photos by Varinder Chawla