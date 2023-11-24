 Bigg Boss 17: Contestants Get Irked By Mannara Chopra As She Gets Ration Task Cancelled Due To Her 'Generosity'
A new ration took place in Bigg Boss 17's house on day 39.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
On day 39 of Bigg Boss 17, a new ration took place in the house. In the task, the contestants of Dil and Dum Ka Makaan had to enter two tunnels in the garden area and grab as many items as they wanted to ensure that they had enough for the entire week.

Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma performed the task brilliantly. However, Mannara Chopra from Dil Ka Makaan asks Samarth to spare some food items for others; this irks Bigg Boss and stops the stop.

Further, Bigg Boss mocks Mannara's 'generosity' and, as resurrections, gives all the remaining ration to Dimaag Ka Makaan, which consists of Vicky Jain, Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal. This leaves the other housemates irked, and they slam Mannara.

Munawar Faruqui gets upset with Mannara and tells her, “You think we have no humanity?” Further, Rinku yells at Mannara and says, “You have not come here to make relationships." Later, Abhishek Kumar gets angry as Dimaag Ka Makaan contestants celebrate after the ration task was cancelled by Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, this week, the list of nominated contestants includes Ankita Lokahnde, Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Aryaa, and Anurag Dobhal.

