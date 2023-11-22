 Orry To Enter Bigg Boss 17 As A Wild Card Contestant? Here's What We Know
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is all set to make his television debut with Bigg Boss 17.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 08:39 PM IST
article-image

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is all set to make his television debut as he will be seen entering the show on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'. However, it is not clear if Orry will be entering as a wild card contestant. However, sources said that he will be seen as a guest in the show.

Orry will be seen spending some quality time with the housemates in the show in the coming Weekend Ka Vaar.

Orry gained the spotlight after pictures of him with every celebrity in B-Town went viral. He is best friends with Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, among others.

He will also be seen sharing the stage with host Salman Khan. The two will also share some banter-filled moments.

This week eviction too will take place. After the nomination task, Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Arya, Sana Raees Khan and Jigna Vora received maximum votes for eviction. The show airs on Colors and JioCinema.

It has also been reported that Rakhi Sawant will enter Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant with her ex-husband Ritesh Raj Singh. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

