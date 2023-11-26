Bigg Boss 17: Abdu Rozik To Enter As Wildcard Contestant To Support Khanzaadi?

Tajikistani singer and social media influencer Abdu Rozik who became a household name after his participation in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is reportedly set to enter the ongoing season of the reality show to support Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi.

On Saturday, Abdu took to his Instagram stories to extend his support to the rapper and singer. Abdu shared a photo of Khanzaadi and wrote, "Stay strong, I'm coming to support you," and added a red heart emoticon.

Abdu, who suffers from growth hormone deficiency and struggles constantly with back pain due to his body structure, can relate to Khanzaadi's struggle as she has time and again claimed on the show that she is suffering from an illness known as Ankylosing spondylitis.

In a statement shared by Abdu, he was quoted saying, "I am coming to India to support Khanzaadi. I come from the same background as her, and money should never buy fans or love from the public. She has worked so hard, and she has had a very difficult life and upbringing. Just because we are from same management doesn’t mean I liked Khanzaadi from day one but when I saw she was suffering and the pain with her back and joints I could relate so much more and understood why sometimes she doesn’t behave rationally."

He added, "I only started following her recently because I saw she is a fighter. Her health has not been perfect, and she struggles with a lot of everyday activities. People see her beauty on the outside but don’t understand the pain inside. We all want to support her and educate others about disability and debilitating illnesses because I also fall into this category."

On Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Khanzaadi said she wanted to quit the show as the contestants constantly 'made fun' of her health issues. She broke down and walked away from the garden area in front of host Salman Khan. Khanzaadi entered the bathroom and refused to come out for quite some time.

The rapper also said that she didn't want to talk about her health issues on national television. Later, she repeatedly stated that her medical reports got lost long ago when she lived with her ex-boyfriend. She also requested to see a doctor.