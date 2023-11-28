Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Calls Abhishek Kumar An 'Ass' As Duo Gets Into A Fight Over 'Dahi' (WATCH) | Photo Via JioCinema

Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra got into a heated argument towards the end of Bigg Boss 17's episode. The fight started after the Udaariyan actor asked Chopra to keep the container of dahi, which was in the kitchen area, inside the Dil Ka Makaan. To this end, Mannara said that she would not do so as she is quite irritated.

This left Abhishek Kumar angry, and he stormed out and went to Dil Ka Makaan to yell at Mannara, who was sleeping. He was heard saying that he did not appreciate her tone, and all he asked her was to pick up the container of dahi. He also added that Munawar Faruqui also did not like her tone.

Later, Sana Raees Khan went to Dil Ka Makaan to console Mannara, who was crying after Kumar yelled at her. She also asked the lawyer if Munawar felt that her tone was rude too; Sana denied this. Listening to this, Mannara went to Dum Ka Makaan to slam Abhishek for lying.

During the argument, she also called Abhishek Kumar an 'ass.' The actor then asked her to leave the makaan and to go and cry. Abhishek also had an argument with Munawar after he said that he was 'overpowering' Mannara.

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Rinku Dhawan, Firoza Khan, aka Khanzaadi, and Anurag Dobhal have been nominated.