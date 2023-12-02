 Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional As He Talks About His Mother's Suicide, Reveals She Was Burdened With Debt (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional As He Talks About His Mother's Suicide, Reveals She Was Burdened With Debt (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional As He Talks About His Mother's Suicide, Reveals She Was Burdened With Debt (WATCH)

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui opened up about his mom's suicide.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional As He Talks About His Mother's Suicide, Reveals She Was Burdened With Debt (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui opened up about his mom's suicide. While talking to fellow contestants Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan, the stand-up comedian was seen talking about his journey and how life has been tough for him since he was young.

Rinku asked Faruqui how his mother died. To this, he said, "Suicide." Further, Aishwarya asked, "How old were you then?" That was when Munawar revealed that he was only 13 at the time. 

Further, Rinku then asked him the reason behind his mother's suicide. He said, "Lots of reasons. Besides unhappy married life, there was a loan. Dad had a lot of debt. My mother also had a loan. That time, it was kind of humiliating."

Check it out:

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Here's How Much Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui & Other Contestants Are Getting Paid
article-image
Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra and 4 Others Get Nominated
article-image

He added that due to the debt, he had to leave school at 13 and start working to run his household, which left Neil, Aishwarya, and Rinku shocked.

Munawar was seen getting emotional and said, “Fir kabhi aisa laga toh baat karenge. Par saadhe teen hazaar rupaye ka karza tha sirf," as he walked away.

Meanwhile, in a shocking round of elimination, Sunny Arya also known as Tehelka will get evicted from Bigg Boss 17 after a physical altercation with Abhishek Kumar.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar & Arun Mashettey Break Down, Bawl After Tehelka Gets Evicted For...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover End 6-Yr-Long Feud, To Star In New OTT Comedy Show

Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover End 6-Yr-Long Feud, To Star In New OTT Comedy Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional As He Talks About His Mother's Suicide, Reveals She Was...

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional As He Talks About His Mother's Suicide, Reveals She Was...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Steals The Spotlight In Her Envious Closet

Kareena Kapoor Khan Steals The Spotlight In Her Envious Closet

Raveena Tandon Glams Up In ₹13K White Knotted Dress

Raveena Tandon Glams Up In ₹13K White Knotted Dress

Animal Full Movie Leaked Online: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Falls Prey To Piracy Hours After Release

Animal Full Movie Leaked Online: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Falls Prey To Piracy Hours After Release