Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar & Arun Mashettey Break Down, Bawl After Tehelka Gets Evicted For Violence (WATCH)

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17 has been grabbing quite some eyeballs of late, and in the upcoming episode, the contestants will be seen breaking down and crying their hearts out after Sunny Arya, aka Tehelka, will be ousted from the show by the makers due to violence inside the house.

It all began with Tehelka getting into a heated argument with Abhishek Kumar, during which he was seen pulling the latter's t-shirt and pushing him away. He also tried to grab Abhishek's neck and face, and threatened him with dire consequences if he uttered a word against his 'bhai' Arun Mashettey.

Physical violence is strictly prohibited inside the Bigg Boss house, and as Tehelka broke the most important rule of the show, the makers decided to throw him out of the house.

In the latest promo, Bigg Boss can be seen announcing Tehelka's eviction, leaving everyone in tears. Arun, who was his best friend inside the house, can be seen breaking down and bawling in the promo, begging Bigg Boss to give Tehelka one last chance. He even apologised on his behalf and was seen pleading the makers to cancel the eviction.

Abhishek too can be seen crying his eyes out over Tehelka's eviction and he can be heard telling Bigg Boss that though he was upset with his behaviour, he does not want the latter to be ousted.

Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Munnawar Faruqui and others too broke down seeing the heart-wrenching sight.

This is not the first time that a contestant has been ousted from Bigg Boss for resorting to physical violence. In the past seasons, contestants like Kushal Tandon, Ajaz Khan, Kamaal R Khan, Madhurima Tuli, Priyank Sharma and others were also evicted from the house for physically attacking other housemates.

Meanwhile, the latest Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 17 was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, instead of Salman Khan, and he was seen schooling the contestants left and right for their actions in the past week.